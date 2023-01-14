Author Craig Johnson has announced his next Wyoming-set mystery novel, The Longmire Defense, will be released on Sept. 5.

"Involved in a search & rescue in the Bighorn Mountains, Walt Longmire finds himself on a rock outcropping where he remembers his father telling him about the first time he saw a man die," the writer said in a synopsis shared to social media Friday.

"In the late forties, Bill Sutherland is killed but the investigation is stymied because no member of the elk camp was carrying the caliber rifle that killed the Wyoming State Accountant," the summary continued. "When Dog discovers the weapon, it catapults the Sheriff of Absaroka County on an investigation with ties to a hidden mineral fund that may be worth billions. The embodiment of the fair-minded detective, Walt is pushed to his ethical boundaries when he discovers the rifle in question belonged to none other than Lloyd Longmire, his grandfather."

Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire books inspired the TV series, Longmire, which initially ran 2012-17 and remains popular in re-runs. Robert Taylor played the titular lawman.

Longmire Days, a festival celebrating the novels and TV show, is held every year in Wyoming.