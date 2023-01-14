Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley will be buried with her late father Elvis Presley and her only son Benjamin Keough at the famous family's Tennessee estate, Graceland.

Lisa Marie died of cardiac arrest Thursday, two days after attending the Golden Globe Awards ceremony and cheering on actor Austin Butler who won for portraying her dad in the movie, Elvis.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a representative for her daughter, actress Riley Keough, said in a statement Friday.

A date has not been announced for her funeral and burial services.

Elvis also died of cardiac arrest in 1977 at the age of 42. Benjamin Keough was 27 when he fatally shot himself in 2020.

Fans wishing to pay tribute to Lisa Marie have been gathering at the gates of Graceland, which Elvis bought in 1957 and which has since been designated a National Historic Landmark.

Lisa Marie inherited the mansion and grounds in 1993 when she turned 25.

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by two other daughters.