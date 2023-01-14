SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Midnights, followed by Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 4 and Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, ATEEZ's Spin Off: From the Witness at No. 7, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 8, Lil Baby's It's Only Me and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 10.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.