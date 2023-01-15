Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French playwright Moliere, born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, in 1622

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716

-- Swedish clergyman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866

-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909

-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913

-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918

-- Civil rights leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929

-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 76)

-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948

-- Actor/singer Charo, born Maria Rosario Pilar Martinez Molina Baeza, in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 52)

-- Former pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rapper Pitbull, born Armando Perez, in 1981 (age 42)

-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor/singer Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor/musician Grace VanderWaal in 2004 (age 19)