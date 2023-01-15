Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fifth straight weekend, earning an additional $31 million in receipts Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is M3GAN with $18 million, followed by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 3 with $13.4 million, A Man Called Otto at No. 4 with $12.6 million and Plane at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are House Party at No. 6 with $3.8 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 7 with $2.2 million, The Whale at No. 8 with $1.5 million, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody at No. 9 with $1.1 million and Waltair Veerayya at No. 10 with $1.08 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $95 million, compared with last's week's highest performers, which brought in about $115 million, led by Avatar: The Way of Water with $45 million.