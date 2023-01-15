The Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as well as Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis, will be missing Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

The three celebrities attended Tuesday's Golden Globes gala and were expected to be at the Critics Choice prize presentation where they and their most recent projects were nominated.

Farrell's publicist confirmed he and Gleeson would not be at the event because they have the coronavirus.

Curtis took to social media to explain why she wouldn't be there.

"HATE COVID keeping me from CHEERING ON @michelleyeoh_official @dunkwun #danielscheinert @wongspelledwang @kehuyquan @stephaniehsuofficial @shirleykurata @kisvarday @michellechung13 @anissaemily #paulrogers @kelsiephraim @jennyslate @harryshumjr and our PAPA #JAMESHONG MUCH APPRECIATION for a movie that is about LOVE and KINDNESS and REUNIFICATION and FAILURE and ACCEPTANCE and FRIENDSHIP! LET'S GO TEAM!" Curtis posted on Instagram Sunday.