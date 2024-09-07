"I'm happy to announce that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime in March. I think it's our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10 season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver," Connelly posted on X Friday.
"We are currently in production on the Renee Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" the writer added. "It's been an amazing run with this character, so far. There's that over-used phrase "It takes a village," so I'll just say, it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We've had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I'm very proud of what we did."
Welliver, 62, released his own statement on the social media platforms.
"I would like to thank all of the fans for a decade of incredible support,dedication and kindness to our show 'Bosch.' YOU are the reason we have been able to continue telling our stories. Season 3 will be released in March 2025," he said.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.