Author Michael Connelly says Bosch: Legacy, a series based on his best-selling book series, is to end after three seasons.

The Amazon Freevee show about a Los Angeles police detective-turned-private-investigator was a sequel to Bosch, which aired on Prime Video for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021.

Both starred Titus Welliver as the titular crime fighter.

"I'm happy to announce that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime in March. I think it's our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10 season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver," Connelly posted on X Friday.

"We are currently in production on the Renee Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" the writer added. "It's been an amazing run with this character, so far. There's that over-used phrase "It takes a village," so I'll just say, it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We've had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I'm very proud of what we did."

Welliver, 62, released his own statement on the social media platforms.

"I would like to thank all of the fans for a decade of incredible support,dedication and kindness to our show 'Bosch.' YOU are the reason we have been able to continue telling our stories. Season 3 will be released in March 2025," he said.

Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz co-star on Bosch: Legacy.

