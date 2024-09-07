Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is set to star in a new Hulu series about the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina.

The streaming service said the as-yet-untitled show "is based on Maggie (Arquette) and Alex Murdaugh's stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney -- journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast -- as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case."

The show was written and produced by Michael D. Fuller -- whose credits include Quarry and Rectify -- and Erin Lee Carr -- who worked on Britney vs Spears and I Love You, Now Die.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of the 2021 fatal shootings of Maggie and their son Paul.

He is serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

His request for a new trial was denied in January.