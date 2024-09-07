NBC has announced Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.The late-night chat show, which is broadcast in New York, will air new episodes Monday through Thursday, then show repeats on Fridays.Tonight was the last broadcast show to air five nights a week.ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show are also on four-day schedules.Fallon, 49, is a Saturday Night Live alum who has hosted Tonight since 2014.Previous emcees include Jay Leno, Johnny Carson and Jack Paar.