Tina Knowles says granddaughter Blue Ivy is a "bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."

Knowles, 71, discussed Blue Ivy, 13, the elder daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z , when she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday.

Knowles shared how when her daughter Beyonce was shocked to win the Grammy for Best Country Album in February, Blue motioned for her mom to go accept the award.

"They call her the manager," Knowles said of Blue.

Hudson then asked Knowles if she thought Blue would "follow in her mother's footsteps."

"I don't know," she said. "... She's a jack of all trades, as my mom would say, and she can do so many things."

Beyonce and Blue previously collaborated on Mufasa: The Lion King, where mother and daughter lent their voices to Nala and Kiara, respectively.

"If I, like, told my younger self that I was in a movie, I'd like never believe myself," Blue said in a promo for the film in December.

