September 5, which is in the running for an Academy Award, is set to stream on Paramount+ Tuesday.

The film is based on the real-life situation that unfolded at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, where two members of the Israeli Olympic team were killed and nine others taken hostage.

ABC producer Geoff, who is portrayed by John Magaro, and his team pivot from sports coverage to reporting on the athletes who were kidnapped.

"The story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock," an official synopsis reads.

The sports team stays on the story, even when news wants to jump on it, and when they realize the kidnappers might be seeing their coverage, they start questioning if they are helping or hurting the situation.

Peter Sarsgaard portrays Roone Arledge, Geoff's boss, while Leonie Benesch portrays Marianne, a German interpreter and Ben Chaplin plays Marvin Bader.

Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker and Ferdinand Dorfler also star.

The film opened in theaters in December.