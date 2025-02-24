The American Music Awards will return May 26 on Memorial Day.

The show "celebrating the most iconic music in America" will air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+, a press release states.

The 51st ceremony will continue its tradition of allowing fans to vote for their favorite music artists.

"On Memorial Day, the AMAs pay special tribute to our veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments," an official description reads.

The 50th anniversary ceremony did not take place in October 2024 as planned, with CBS instead airing the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, which reached over 13 million viewers.