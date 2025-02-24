Disney+ released the teaser trailer for Andor Season 2 on Monday. The series returns April 22.

Andor is based on the Star Wars prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Cassian Andor ( Diego Luna ) was one of the rebels who helped obtain the plans to the Empire's Death Star revealing its vulnerable flaw.

The Disney+ series shows how Andor joined the Rebel Alliance. The teaser shows storm troopers firing in a wheat field and Andor causing mutiple explosions, while the montage also includes joyous celebrations.

Rogue One villain, Imperial Military Department of Advanced Weapons Reearch Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) appears overlooking the Death Star from a space ship.

The teaser is set to Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now." Rebel Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) speaks at the end of the trailer.

"Remember this moment," Gerrera says. "You're here, you're right here and you're ready to fight."

Tony Gilroy created and executive produces Andor. It also strs Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau and Alan Tudyk.

Season 2 will be the final season of Andor. Its 12 episodes will be divided into chapters of three episodes each.