The Wu-Tang Clan announced their farewell tour on Monday. Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber begins June 6 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Md.

The 27-stop tour concludes July 18 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Other dates include shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

An announcement video shared by Wu-Tang Clan asks what forever means. The answer follows that there is no beginning or ending and the future is now.

Run the Jewels joins the group on the tour.

Ticket sales begin Friday. In addition, Amazon Music is selling an exclusive vinyl EP limited to 1,500 units recorded at the 2023 NY State of Mind Tour.

Wu-Tang promises to perform some songs they have never before performed live. They will also emphasize hits and deep cuts from their first two albums, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever.

The Wu-Tang Clan currently consists of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Ol' Dirty Bastard died in 2004.

The group's name refers to old martial arts movies featuring battles between Wu-Tang and Shaolin martial artists. Chambers refers to The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, in which a martial artist invents an additional training chamber.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement. "Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years."