Timothee Chalamet promoted his new movie, Marty Supreme, by releasing a video of him standing on top of the gigantic Las Vegas Sphere.

"Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out Christmas Day 2025," the 29-year-old actor shouts in the clip, which he posted to his Instagram account Monday.

As the camera pulls back, Chalamet gets tinier and the enormity and height of the ball, which lights up orange, becomes clear.

The name of the movie and its release date also appear on the Sphere, which is a cutting-edge event venue.

The video has already gotten more than 1.2 million "likes."