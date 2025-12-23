The Waterfront and Mindhunter actor Holt McCallany has signed on to play Atlas in Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+

Also joining the cast for next season are Law & Order and The Irrational actor Jesse L. Martin , while David Costabile from Breaking Bad and The Wire will play Dr. Thorne.

Season 2 of the family fantasy series is now airing on Wednesdays.

Walker Scobell plays the titular teen demi-god, while Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri return as Annabeth and Grover, Percy's best friends.

The show is based on the best-selling young-adult novels by Rick Riordan.