Pose and Kinky Boots icon Billy Porter offered an Instagram update on the recent health crisis that forced him to quit the Broadway musical, Cabaret, last fall.

"She's ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!!" Porter, 56, wrote on the social media platform Monday.

"Thank you all [for] all thought, prayers and healing energy! Merry Christmas one and all! AND...Check out my new film Christmas Karma on Amazon Prime!!!"

The Tony winner added in a video: "It's been a very, very challenging four months and I want everyone to know I am on the road to a full recovery."

Porter left Cabaret a month earlier than scheduled because he was "very ill" and hospitalized with sepsis.