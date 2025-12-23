Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805-- Entrepreneur\/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 92)-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane\/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 85)-- Actor\/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 82)-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 79)-- Musician Ray Tabano (Aerosmith) in 1946 (age 79)-- U.S. National Track and Field Hall of Fame member Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 78)-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 77)-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 76)-- Musician Anthony Phillips (Genesis) in 1951 (age 74)-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 73)-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 69)-- NFL coach Jim Harbaugh in 1963 (age 62)-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam\/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 61)-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 60)-- Musician\/model\/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 58)-- Auto racer Greg Biffle in 1969-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971-- Model\/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 46)-- Actor\/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 41)-- Actor Finn Wolfhard (Aubreys) in 2002 (age 23)