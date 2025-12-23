Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 92)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Ray Tabano (Aerosmith) in 1946 (age 79)

-- U.S. National Track and Field Hall of Fame member Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 78)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Anthony Phillips (Genesis) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 69)

-- NFL coach Jim Harbaugh in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 61)

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 58)

-- Auto racer Greg Biffle in 1969

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard (Aubreys) in 2002 (age 23)