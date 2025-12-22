Vince Zampella, the video game developer who co-created "Call of Duty," was killed Sunday in a car crash at the age of 55.

Zampella, who was the head of Respawn Entertainment, died after the new red Ferrari he was driving crashed on Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the car veered off the road after exiting a tunnel and slammed into a concrete barrier before catching fire. A passenger was ejected and was also killed.

"The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped," according to the CHP. "Both parties succumbed to their injuries."

"We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella," Respawn wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like 'Call of Duty,' 'Titanfall,' 'Apex Legends,' the 'Star Wars Jedi' series and 'Battlefield' for our community in ways that will be felt for generations."

Zampella co-founded Respawn in 2010 before the studio was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017. Zampella also headed the EA studio team behind the "Battlefield" video game franchise. He is survived by his three children.

"This is an unimaginable loss," EA wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world," EA added.

"His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come."