FUBAR, Counterpart and Hollyoaks actor Guy Burnet describes Charlie Newsom, the geologist he plays in Landman Season 2, as the luckiest guy in the world.

Charlie first appeared as the charming seatmate of nervous flyer Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) a few weeks back.

"It's a pretty cool entrance," Burnet told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"I also think there's something really interesting about airplanes and airports. There's this nexus of transition," he said.

"What a cool way to introduce someone and have a transition between the characters and where they're going to go and what's going to happen between them. This chance encounter with this incredibly beautiful woman who's out of his league. He's just the luckiest guy there is."

The pair meet awkwardly, get drunk on the flight, spend the night together, then go their separate ways.

In Sunday's episode of the Taylor Sheridan-produced, Paramount+ western, however, Rebecca is surprised to reconnect with Charlie when she needs an expert to help her understand her new role as in-house counsel to an independent oil company.

Rebecca soon realizes that Charlie is brilliant at what he does, while also keeping a healthy perspective about the business that employs him.

"The objective of Charlie and my objective, I guess, is how we're going to soften this human being up," Burnet said.

"How are we going to take her from this bulldog and add a new dimension to her," the actor added. "I think he's one of the first people that's told her, 'Look, you can be good at your job and you can enjoy yourself, too.'"

Burnet recalled Sheridan likening Charlie to fictional archaeologist Indiana Jones, who was played by Harrison Ford in five blockbuster movies.

"Once he's done with this adventure, he's onto the next one and he is this happy-go-lucky guy," Burnet said of Charlie.

"I thought he's probably suffered something in his life, heartbreak, for sure, and probably death of close ones along the way that has led into a place where he's like, 'Look, I don't know when this is all going to end, so, I'm going to live life to the fullest and I'm going to enjoy every moment that I have on this planet.'"

The show co-stars Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott and Jacob Lofland.