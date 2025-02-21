Timothee Chalamet, Pamela Anderson and Mikey Madison have been added as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards gala, which celebrates excellence in film and TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kristen Bell is hosting the event, which will stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to present Jane Fonda with the SAG Life Achievement Award in recognition of her decades-long career and activism.

Movie musical Wicked and TV series Shogun lead the field with five SAG nominations apiece going into this weekend's competition.