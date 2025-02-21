Google is celebrating the February moon cycle with an interactive Doodle.

The moon will appear half full when it rises Friday night, earning it's "half moon" nickname, even though it's officially known as a quarter moon.

This waning phase ends with a new moon.

Google users will see an image of the half moon winking above the search bar. When they click the play button, they are taken to a "card game" where players match moon phases for points.

"February is the month of the Snow Moon. Can you frost out this month's moon to collect all four new wild cards?" an official synopsis says.

A previous Google Doodle celebrating the final half moon in January was released Jan. 23.