Hulu orders Season 2 of 'Paradise;' Season 1 to air on ABC
UPI News Service, 02/21/2025
Hulu has renewed its sci-fi mystery series, Paradise, for a second season.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show, which wraps up its first season on March 4, reunites This is Us writer-producer Dan Fogelman with Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown.
The full first season will begin airing on ABC April 7.
Co-starring Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Sarah Shahi, Jon Beavers, Krys Marshall, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV, the series explores what happens when the leader of an isolated, idyllic and tightly controlled community is murdered.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.