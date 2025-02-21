Hulu has renewed its sci-fi mystery series, Paradise, for a second season.

The show, which wraps up its first season on March 4, reunites This is Us writer-producer Dan Fogelman with Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown

The full first season will begin airing on ABC April 7.

Co-starring Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Sarah Shahi, Jon Beavers, Krys Marshall, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV, the series explores what happens when the leader of an isolated, idyllic and tightly controlled community is murdered.