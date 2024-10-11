Donald Trump's younger daughter is going to be a mom, the former president shared Thursday.

Tiffany Trump , 30, had not yet announced her pregnancy, when her father, speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, spilled the baby news.

He apparently spotted Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulous, in the crowd, prompting the announcement.

Boulous is the father of 27-year-old Michael Boulous, who married Tiffany in 2022.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy, and she's an exceptional young woman," Donald Trump said. "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Donald Trump shares Tiffany with Marla Maples , his second wife, who was intentional about "raising her outside of the spotlight," People reports.

Tiffany and her father "had a strained relationship" and didn't talk often, according to the outlet.