In addition to Damon and Affleck, the movie, called RIP, will star Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), and Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show).
Although Netflix is currently keeping the storyline under wraps, the streamer has previously shared that the production company created by Damon and Affleck, known as Artists Equity, will produce.
