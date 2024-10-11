Netflix is sharing casting details for a new thriller from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

In addition to Damon and Affleck, the movie, called RIP, will star Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), and Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show).

Although Netflix is currently keeping the storyline under wraps, the streamer has previously shared that the production company created by Damon and Affleck, known as Artists Equity, will produce.

Joe Carnahan is the film's writer and director.

Damon and Affleck previously appeared on the big screen together in Good Will Hunting, Dogma, The Last Duel and Air.

The film has not yet been given a release date.