Disney shared a release date for the Freaky Friday sequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Freakier Friday will premiere in theaters Aug. 8.

Disney posted a photo Friday showing Lohan, 38, standing next to Curtis, 65, as each woman clutches her face, screaming in horror.

"TGIF," Disney captioned the photo.

"The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis," an official synopsis reads. "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter."

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description continues.

Curtis described the sophomore film as more emotional than the first.

"You now have a grandparent and a grandchild," Curtis told Good Morning America. "We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

