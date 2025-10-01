Thornton, Moore adjust to new roles in 'Landman' Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 10/01/2025
Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore are adjusting to their new positions of power in the oil business in a Season 2 trailer of Landman released Wednesday by Paramount+.
Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, is newly in charge of M-Tex operations after Season 1's death of his former boss, Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm. Moore plays Monty's widow, Cami Miller, who now owns the company.
Sam Elliott joined the series for Season 2, playing Tommy's dad.
Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast and co-created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the series follows the lives of roughneck billionaires in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.
