Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore are adjusting to their new positions of power in the oil business in a Season 2 trailer of Landman released Wednesday by Paramount+.

Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, is newly in charge of M-Tex operations after Season 1's death of his former boss, Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm . Moore plays Monty's widow, Cami Miller, who now owns the company.

Sam Elliott joined the series for Season 2, playing Tommy's dad.

Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast and co-created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the series follows the lives of roughneck billionaires in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.

The show also stars Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

The show premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.