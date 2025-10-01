Jesus, played by Noah Jupe, is taunted by the devil, Isla Johnston, in a new The Carpenter's Son trailer released Wednesday by Magnolia Pictures.

The film, also starring Nicolas Cage as Joseph and FKA twigs as Mary, will hit theaters Nov. 14.

"A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife and their child are targeted by supernatural forces in The Carpenter's Son," a synopsis of the film reads.

The new trailer shows Johnston, as Satan, trying to tempt Jesus away from Joseph's strict rules.

"With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work," the synopsis continues. "Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future."

Lofty Nathan wrote, directed and also stars in the film. The Carpenter's Son is inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas.