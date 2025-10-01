Lionsgate announced Wednesday that it will release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters Dec. 5. The Whole Bloody Affair combines 2003's Vol. 1 and 2004's Vol. 2 as a single film, running four hours and 18 minutes with an intermission.

The Whole Bloody Affair screened in June at Tarantino's Vista theater in Los Angeles. Additional showings were added in September.

Tarantino first screened the combined film at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. It first screened in the U.S. at Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema.

Due to playing all at once, The Whole Bloody Affair removes a teaser from the end of Vol. 1 and a recap from the opening of Vol. 2. It also includes alternate lines, a full color version of a black and white sequence from Vol. 1 and a longer animated sequence.

"I wrote and directed it as one movie-and I'm so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie," Tarantino said in a statement. "The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm."

Lionsgate will make film prints available for this release.

Miramax originally released the film in two parts. Lionsgate now distributes many of Tarantino's Miramax films and released the two volume Kill Bill on home video in 4K.

Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, a former assassin left for dead by her boss and lover Bill (David Carradine). Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox and Michael Madsen star as her fellow assassins she hunts down on her way to Bill.