Warner Bros. is previewing The Family McMullen, a sequel to the 1995 film The Brothers McMullen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Burns , who wrote, directed and starred in the original, returns to write, direct and star in the new movie.

"The new film tracks the romantic entanglements of a now 50-something Barry McMullen (Burns) and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) and widowed sister-in-law Molly (Connie Britton), who are also facing unexpected romantic hurdles," according to an official synopsis.

The preview released Wednesday teases moments of both sibling rivalry, new love, and heartbreak.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander and Brian d'Arcy James also star.

The film will screen in theaters for a single day on Oct. 15.