Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese discusses the nature of good and evil in a new trailer for the docuseries Mr. Scorsese, released Wednesday by Apple TV+.The five-part documentary from filmmaker Rebecca Miller explores Scorsese's life and his impact on culture as a director, producer and writer. The series will be released Oct. 17 on Apple TV+.The new trailer begins with clips from Scorsese's childhood and life as a young man. The filmmaker provides voiceover:"Who are we? Are we intrinsically good or evil?" Scorsese muses."This is the struggle. I struggle with it all the time."The trailer continues with clips from some of his most iconic movies -- Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator and Gangs of New York; Robert De Niro and Johnny Barnes in Raging Bull; Matt Damon in The Departed; Liza Minnelli in New York, New York; Matthew McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street; and more."Where are we going? What stories are we going to tell?" Scorsese's voiceover continues."I knew I could express myself with pictures, but I had to find my own way."The series includes interviews with DiCaprio, De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Cate Blanchett, as well as Scorsese's wife, Helen Morris, children and childhood friends.A first-look preview of the series released in August featured Scorsese and fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg reminiscing about the making of Taxi Driver.