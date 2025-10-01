Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese discusses the nature of good and evil in a new trailer for the docuseries Mr. Scorsese, released Wednesday by Apple TV+.

The five-part documentary from filmmaker Rebecca Miller explores Scorsese's life and his impact on culture as a director, producer and writer. The series will be released Oct. 17 on Apple TV+.

The new trailer begins with clips from Scorsese's childhood and life as a young man. The filmmaker provides voiceover:

"Who are we? Are we intrinsically good or evil?" Scorsese muses.

"This is the struggle. I struggle with it all the time."

"Where are we going? What stories are we going to tell?" Scorsese's voiceover continues.

"I knew I could express myself with pictures, but I had to find my own way."

The series includes interviews with DiCaprio, De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis Cate Blanchett , as well as Scorsese's wife, Helen Morris, children and childhood friends.

A first-look preview of the series released in August featured Scorsese and fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg reminiscing about the making of Taxi Driver.