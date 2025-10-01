CBS is celebrating three decades since the premiere of Everybody Loves Raymond with a reunion special Nov. 24, the network announced Wednesday.

The hit sitcom originally debuted in 1996, and aired for nine seasons before its finale some twenty years ago.

"The special will also include a moving tribute to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, whose unforgettable portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone made them fan favorites and the emotional anchors of the series," an official synopsis reads.

The special will air Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.