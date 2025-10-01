Spy thriller series Lioness, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly, has been given the green light for Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ announced the renewal Wednesday, but the streamer didn't provide additional details about what the storyline might entail.

"In Season 2, the CIA's fight against terror moved closer to home," an official synopsis says. "Joe (Saldana), Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Byron (Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she made as the leader of the Lioness program."

The announcement follows the news that Kidman and Keith Urban, her husband of nearly two decades, are splitting up.

She and the country music star share daughters Sunday and Faith.

Kidman also recently finished production on the Practical Magical sequel.

Season 2 of Lioness also starred Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.