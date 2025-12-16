Hulu released the trailer for The Artful Dodger Season 2 on Tuesday. The season premieres all episodes Feb. 10 on Hulu and Disney+.

Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) escapes hanging to try to clear his name. Later in the trailer he even says he's escaped two.

Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell) is trying to become the first female doctor in 1850s Australia. She is drawn back to Jack, but also a new suitor.

James McNamara, David Taylor and David Maher adapted Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist. David Thewlis plays Fagin.

The Artful Dodger also stars Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Tim Minchin, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Kim Gyngell, Luke Carroll, Vivienne Awosoga, Aljin Abella, Brigid Zeneni and Albert Latailakepa. Season 2 features Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims and Zac Burgess.

Hulu renewed the Australian series in November 2024 and released photos of the new season Dec. 1.