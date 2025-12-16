FX announced Tuesday that the drama Seven Sisters is going straight to a series at Hulu in the United States. Disney+ will stream it internationally.

Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron star in the series from executive producers Will Arbery, Garrett Basch and Sean Durkin . Durkin also directed the first episode.

Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Eggold also star.

The description does not confirm which cast members play siblings. It only states that one sister speaks with a voice only she can hear.

Olsen also starred in Durkin's film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Smith-Cameron starred in Succession for Arbery.