Universal Pictures released the teaser trailer for Disclosure Day on Tuesday. The film opens June 12.

The trailer suggests alien conspiracy theories with crop circles forming and other probing imagery. A character (Josh O'Connor) threatens to disclose the truth to the world. Emily Blunt co-stars as a broadcast weatherwoman.

Steven Spielberg wrote the story for Disclosure Day. David Koepp wrote the screenplay.

Spielberg and Koepp previously collaborated on Jurassic Park, its sequel, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star. Disclosure Day will be Spielberg's first movie since 2022's autobiographical The Fabelmans.