Netflix has announced its third Knives Out movie -- Wake Up Dead Man -- is to premiere on the streaming platform Dec. 12.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson , the mystery stars Daniel Craig as the brilliant private detective Benoit Blanc.

The cast also includes Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and Mila Kunis.

The film is a threequel that follows 2019's Knives Out and 2021's Glass Onion.