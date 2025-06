Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld married pro football player Josh Allen in an outdoor wedding at a resort in Ventura, Calif., Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

People.com, TMZ and The New York Post confirmed the happy news.

Steinfeld, 28, wore a strapless white gown with gloves and a veil, while the 29-year-old groom chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

The couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in November.