Acorn TV has announced it ordered Season 5 of its British private detective drama, Harry Wild.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show premiered in 2022 and stars Jane Seymour as the titular literature professor who has a talent for solving mysteries.
"Still buzzing from last night's announcement, and now it's officially official! Thank you to our incredible fans for making this ride possible. Season 5 of #HarryWild is a go!" Seymour wrote on Instagram Sunday.
The ensemble also includes Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Rose O'Neill and Paul Tylak.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.