Lilo & Stitch is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

It raked in $145.5 million the previous weekend when it first opened.

Coming in at No. 2 this Friday through Sunday is Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning with $27.3 million, followed by Karate Kid: Legends at No. 3 with $21 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines at No. 4 with $10.8 million and Bring Her Back at No. 5 with $7.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sinners at No. 6 with $5.2 million, Thunderbolts at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Friendship at No. 8 with $2.6 million, The Last Rodeo at No. 9 with $2.1 million and j-hope Tour Hope on the Stage in Japan at No. 10 with $940,000.