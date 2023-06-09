Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Witcher Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Henry Cavill , Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

The Season 3 trailer shows Geralt, princess Ciri (Allan) and sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) face a "menacing future" as Geralt and Yennefer try to protect Ciri and brace for an impending war.

Netflix released character posters featuring Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) on Wednesday.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for Season 3 in April.

The Witcher Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 to premiere June 29 and Volume 2 to start streaming July 27.

News broke in October that Cavill will exit The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt in Season 4.