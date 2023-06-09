The Tony Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in Broadway theater for the 2022-23 season is to take place Sunday at the United Palace in New York City.
How to watch
The star-studded show will air on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.
Participants
Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event, which will feature performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
A special performance is also being planned by Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.
Nominees
Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.
& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.
Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
