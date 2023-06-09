I Know This Much is True and Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo is set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled HBO drama from Mare of Easttown writer-producer Brad Ingelsby.

Because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the limited series about a law-enforcement task force has been ordered, but not given a production start date.

No other casting has been announced yet.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad's boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming and head of HBO drama series and film, said in a statement Thursday.

"When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role."

Jeremiah Zagar -- whose credits include We the Animals -- is directing the series.

Mare of Easttown was an Emmy-winning 2021 police drama that starred Kate Winslet, Jean Smart and Evan Peters.