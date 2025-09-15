The next chapter of The White Lotus will take place in France.

Season 3 star Parker Posey confirmed the news at the Emmy Awards Sunday, per E News.

The actress, who portrayed Victoria Ratliff in the series, said show creator Mike White was "in the south of France now, so that's where Season 4's gonna be."

She said she didn't know if her character would return in the new season.

HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys also confirmed the Season 4 location to Deadline.

"France for sure but details and location TBD," he said.

Deadline reported the possibility of France earlier this month.

Each season of The White Lotus centers on the events leading up to a death (or two) at different locations of the luxurious, fictitious hotel brand known as The White Lotus.