Netflix is previewing Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which stars Charlie Hunnam as the Wisconsin killer who inspired films like Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The trailer released Monday shows Hunnam wearing a mask apparently made from his victims.

"I lost almost 30 pounds just to get a more malnourished, light frame," Hunnam told Netflix's Tudum. "I spent a lot of time thinking about where his energy was, that he's not particularly confident or, like, front-foot type of energy..."

Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander and Addison Rae also star.

The Ed Gein Story is the latest installment in the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and arrives on the streamer Oct. 3.