Charlie Hunnam plays killer Ed Gein in 'Monster' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/15/2025
Netflix is previewing Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which stars Charlie Hunnam as the Wisconsin killer who inspired films like Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
The trailer released Monday shows Hunnam wearing a mask apparently made from his victims.
"I lost almost 30 pounds just to get a more malnourished, light frame," Hunnam told Netflix's Tudum. "I spent a lot of time thinking about where his energy was, that he's not particularly confident or, like, front-foot type of energy..."
