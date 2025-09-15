The Smurfs is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday, the platform announced Monday.

The film, which opened in theaters in July, follows Papa Smurf's ( John Goodman ) rescue after he is abducted.

Smurfette, voiced by singer Rihanna, helms the crew that sets out to find Papa Smurf.

"The Smurfs team up with new friends on an epic adventure that takes them into the real world, where they discover that their true destiny is to save the universe," an official synopsis reads.

Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Billie Lourd, Sandra Oh, Daniel Levy, James Corden, Kurt Russell, Xolo Mariduena, JP Karliak, Natasha Lyonne, Alex Winter, Marshmello, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll and Spencer X also lend their voices to characters in the film.