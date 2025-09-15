Google celebrates Salsa music in a new Doodle, released Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search bar image features a piano, dancing feet and bright colors and coincides with Hispanic Heritage month.

"It's a genre that blends music, communities, countries and generations," Google says.

Creative director Jorge Canedo said the image, and the accompanying video that appears upon clicking it, takes its inspiration from the Latin dance style.

"We watched countless dance videos (and even filmed ourselves dancing)," he said. "Salsa is a full of coming together and pulling apart, a push-pull tension that we used as a way to transition from scene to scene."

"We also wanted to visualize the instruments and music in abstraction, while drawing inspiration from the clothing, eras and environments where salsa made its mark," he continued.