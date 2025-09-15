Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will share the "journey into the soul" of Bruce Springsteen, according to a preview released Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biopic stars The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as the famed music artist as works on his 1982 album, Nebraska.

"It's a hard thing, realizing people aren't who you want them to be," White says as the preview begins.

The clip then shows him sitting across from manager Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong) in a diner, as he muses about what it's like to come home.

"Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation -- a choice that still reverberates through everything he's written since," said the film's director and creator Scott Cooper. "At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead, he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder and the courage to confront himself."

The film takes its inspiration from a book penned by Warren Zane.

Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffman and David Krumholtz also star.

The movie will premiere at the 63rd annual New York Film Festival on Sept. 28 before opening the AFI Fest Oct. 22 and arriving in theaters Oct. 24.