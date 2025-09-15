Netflix is teasing The Beast in Me, a new series starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danes portrays Aggie, a well-known writer reeling after her young son's death.

"But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance," an official synopsis states.

Aggie tries to outrun her inner demons by fixating on her new neighbor, the description continues.

"We are -- all of us -- drawn to monsters," Aggie says in the preview that arrived Monday. "We flirt with death to prove we're truly alive, and if we can't stop? Then that small fire we lit, might just burn the whole house down with us still inside."

The series arrives on the streamer Nov. 13.

The Beast in Me reunites Danes with Homeland's Howard Gordon, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.