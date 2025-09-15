In The Great Flood, a mother and her young child are struggling to survive "the last day on Earth" as a massive flood ravages the apartment building where they live.

Netflix released a preview of the "sci-fi disaster film," due Dec. 19, on Monday.

Kim Da-mi portrays An-na, who studies artificial intelligence and cares for her son Ja-in, portrayed by Kwon Eun-seong, according to a press release.

What begins as a stormy morning at home becomes a life-threatening emergency as the world is consumed by water.

"Their struggle takes on new meaning when Hee-jo (Park Hae-soo) a member of a security team, arrives with a mysterious mission that may hold the key to humanity's future," an official description reads.

As the trailer continues, it becomes clear that An-na's mission is to create new life elsewhere.

Kim Byung-woo directs from a script he wrote.